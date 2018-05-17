NWLA peace officer memorial ceremony held at CenturyLink Center - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

NWLA peace officer memorial ceremony held at CenturyLink Center

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: CenturyLink Center Facebook page)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

On Thursday morning, Louisiana State Police held a ceremony at the CenturyLink Center to honor fallen law enforcement members.

The Northwest Louisiana Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was outside the center. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors.

All members of the public were invited to attend.

Agencies that participated in the event were:

  • Bossier City Police Department
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Louisiana State Police Troop G
  • Shreveport Police Department

