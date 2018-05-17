SPD on scene of third shooting within last eight hours

Shreveport police officers are on the scene of another shooting on Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the 2600 block of Hassett Street, right across from Judson Elementary.

According to a map of neighborhoods issued by SPD, that's in Shreveport's Country Club neighborhood.

One person was hurt during the incident. Police are working to gather more information.

Detectives are en route to the scene.

Eight hours earlier, a juvenile was shot and killed in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After 1 a.m., Shreveport police were on another shooting located in Queensborough where another man was shot in the foot.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.