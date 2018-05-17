CPSO now taking applications for youth summer programs

Parents can now submit applications for several summer programs and camps for children.

Below is a list of all programs. Information was taken from a Facebook post.

Youth Summer Recreation Program — Children and teens ages 10 to 18 have the opportunity to play basketball, checkers, cards and dominoes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the gymnasiums of Fair Park Middle School, 3222 Greenwood Road; Green Oaks High School, 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive; Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam Street; and North Caddo High School on Airport Road in Vivian. Pre-registration is not required, and there is no fee. However, participants are required to sign in. The program will continue through July 12.

— Children and teens ages 10 to 18 have the opportunity to play basketball, checkers, cards and dominoes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the gymnasiums of Fair Park Middle School, 3222 Greenwood Road; Green Oaks High School, 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive; Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam Street; and North Caddo High School on Airport Road in Vivian. Pre-registration is not required, and there is no fee. However, participants are required to sign in. The program will continue through July 12. Caddo Sheriff's Camp — The camp is free to boys ages nine to 12 that will be held June 10 to 13. The camp is in partnership with the Boy Scouts of America Norwela Council. The camp is designed for boys who may not have a chance to camp this summer and will introduce them to the scouting program. Activities include swimming, archery and marksmanship. Transportation to and from camp is provided, and funding is made possible through citizen donations. Applications can be obtained from the Boy Scout office by calling 868-2774.

— The camp is free to boys ages nine to 12 that will be held June 10 to 13. The camp is in partnership with the Boy Scouts of America Norwela Council. The camp is designed for boys who may not have a chance to camp this summer and will introduce them to the scouting program. Activities include swimming, archery and marksmanship. Transportation to and from camp is provided, and funding is made possible through citizen donations. Applications can be obtained from the Boy Scout office by calling 868-2774. CSI Camp — two sessions of CSI camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 26 to June 27 and July 10 to July 11. Campers will collect clues, evidence at mock crime scenes as well as take photographs and learn to lift and analyze fingerprints. At the end of the camp, they will be asked to solve a crime. CSI Camp will be held at Sheriff’s Safety Town. To register, call Community Programs at 681-0875.

— two sessions of CSI camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 26 to June 27 and July 10 to July 11. Campers will collect clues, evidence at mock crime scenes as well as take photographs and learn to lift and analyze fingerprints. At the end of the camp, they will be asked to solve a crime. CSI Camp will be held at Sheriff’s Safety Town. To register, call Community Programs at 681-0875. Caddo Sheriff's Youth Firearms Education Camp — The camp will have boys and girls ages 10 to 13 join Caddo Parish deputies on the firing range with supervised firearms safety education and .22 rifle target shooting. In the camp, participants will learn internet safety, first aid, Stranger Danger and survival skills. The camp is free and transportation is available if needed. Campers can select any day to participate, and sessions last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications for the Firearms Camp can be obtained on-line at www.caddosheriff.org or picked up at Sheriff’s Safety Town. Applications should be mailed to the Training Academy at 15639 Highway One South, Shreveport, 71115, to complete the registration process.

— The camp will have boys and girls ages 10 to 13 join Caddo Parish deputies on the firing range with supervised firearms safety education and .22 rifle target shooting. In the camp, participants will learn internet safety, first aid, Stranger Danger and survival skills. The camp is free and transportation is available if needed. Campers can select any day to participate, and sessions last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications for the Firearms Camp can be obtained on-line at www.caddosheriff.org or picked up at Sheriff’s Safety Town. Applications should be mailed to the Training Academy at 15639 Highway One South, Shreveport, 71115, to complete the registration process. Sheriff's Safety Town One-Day Safety Programs — Programs will be presented from June 4 to July 27 on groups wanting to learn more about safety. Topics covered will include personal safety, bicycle and motor vehicle safety, fire safety, gun safety and stranger danger. Each program will be tailored to the group requesting the program. To organize a group program, call (318) 698-7233.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.