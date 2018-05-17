SPD: Man shot in foot following dispute over money

One man is recovering after being shot in the foot on Thursday morning.

Officers were flagged down to the 3400 block of Fulton Street. That's in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Upon arrival, the victim was discovered. He told officers he was shot following a dispute over money with an associate.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he was sent to a Shreveport hospital.

Authorities are collecting evidence from the scene, and say they have a suspect in mind.

No suspect information was released by authorities.

SPD is also investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Allendale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website www.lockemup.org

