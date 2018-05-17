SPD identify the man killed in Allendale shooting

Shreveport police have identified the man killed in a Wednesday night shooting in the city's Allendale neighborhood. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

He is identified as 19-year-old Cardarius Miller. The other victim shot is 19-year-old Joshua Rochelle.

Rochelle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Patzman Street.

Police say both 19-year-old victims were standing in a breezeway when shots were fired in their direction from a vehicle.

Miller was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not have a description of any suspects or a vehicle at this time. However, they've located another possible scene in the 500 block of Dowling Street, where several shell casings were found.

This is an ongoing investigation.

In Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood, police are investigating another shooting that happened after 1 a.m.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website www.lockemup.org

