Escaped inmate caught in Texarkana, TX

A Southwest Arkansas inmate has been caught after being on the loose for about three hours.

Texarkana Arkansas Police say they apprehended 38-year-old Casey Christian Johnson on Wednesday night at North State Line Avenue at West 25th Street in Texarkana, Texas.

That's about a mile from the prison he had fled.

Authorities say they spotted Johnson as they were taking another person to jail.

"I was going to try to head up to California to do some music. ... I was headed that way," he told KSLA News 12 as he chuckled after being captured.

Johnson had been on the loose since bolting around 6:40 p.m. while being escorted to or from the recreation yard at Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana, Ark.

He is serving a five-year sentence out of Miller County for possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say he will be sent to a more secure facility and will be charged with third-degree escape.

Johnson arrived at Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center on April 30.

