Man arrested after reportedly shooting 2 people

A Natchitoches man is behind bars after police say he shot two people multiple times.

Dametry Cardale Caldwell, 25, turned himself into the Natchitoches Police Department on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and violation of a protective order.

Police responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 300 block of Airport Road.

That’s where they found two people shot inside the home.

The woman was shot in her right arm, and the man was shot twice, once in the right abdomen and once on the right side of his face.

Police say both victims are stable.

Caldwell is in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

