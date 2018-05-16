Child left in car for hours dies

Shreveport police say they and firefighters were called to the 6700 block of Woolworth Road about 5:30 p.m. May 15. The child had been in the car since about 11 a.m., police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A 7-month-old girl is dead after being left in a car in Shreveport.

Shreveport police say they and firefighters were called to the 6700 block of Woolworth Road about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child had been in the car since about 11 a.m., police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

It appears that the driver left the child in the car as he went to work, authorities said.

No charge has been filed.

The coroner's office has not yet released the names of the child or her parents.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.