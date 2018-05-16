Wildlife agents find woman's body in Natchitoches Parish bayou

Wildlife agents recovered a woman's body from a Natchitoches Parish bayou the afternoon of May 16. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A woman has been found dead in Natchitoches Parish.

The Sheriff's Office reports that her body was recovered from Bayou Pierre.

That's in the Jordan Ferry Community at the Natchitoches-Red River parish line.

Two Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents were patrolling bayou when they made the discovery at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday a mile south of the Louisiana Highway 174 bridge, Natchitoches sheriff's Capt. Tony Moran said.

It appears that the woman's body had been in the water for quite some time, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The woman's body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Red River Parish authorities assisted with the recovery.

