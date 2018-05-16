2 homicides hit 1 Shreveport family in 3 days

Cousins Derrell Williams (right) and Leondre Spates were fatally shot within days of each other in Shreveport. (Source: Williams family)

Tragedy hit one family twice within days.

Two cousins were fatally shot over the weekend in Shreveport.

"I don't understand how they took my child because he didn't deserve that," Debra Williams said of her son Derrell Williams.

Shreveport police found the 32-year-old man just before 5 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Coty Street.

Williams says she would never have thought that a day meant to celebrate her role as a mother would be the last day she would spend with her child.

"My son was with me, he ate dinner with me ... I was happy," Williams said.

"I felt funny because my son has never just left and not come back home. ... He comes back home when he leaves."

Two days earlier, Williams said, police found her nephew 15-year-old Leondre Spates near Quinton Street at Hearne Avenue.

"Back to back, the day before Mother's Day and the day after Mother's Day. ... That wasn't no Mother's Day for me."

Both Derrell Williams and Spates were found with bullet wounds to their heads.

Each was pronounced dead where he was found.

"We have God to thank for a reason because neither one of them suffered or nothing like that," Debra Williams said.

Derrell Williams' and Spate's deaths account for two out of four homicides in less than a week in Shreveport.

"It's dangerous. You can't even be in a car; they wanna shoot up a car," Debra Williams said. "They didn't deserve that."

A father of five children, a sibling to 9, Debra Williams said the loss of Derrell, also known as Duke, will be tough to carry.

"Whoever did that … I'm not mad. Just be a man and come toward it and I forgive you.

"Just stop the killing. That's all I want you to do is just stop the killing."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.