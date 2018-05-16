CPSO: Realtor arrested for felony theft

A North Louisiana realtor is in custody for allegedly stealing $14,000 from a client in a fraudulent real estate deal.

Marvin Orlando Smith, 47, of Tallulah, is charged with felony theft.

Someone attempting to buy a foreclosed home gave Smith money in December as a down payment, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

After several months, and the home wasn't closed on, the victim contacted Smith's supervisor and learned that the deal was no good.

An investigation by a CPSO detective determined that Smith allegedly put the money into his personal business account and had not used any of the funds toward purchasing the foreclosed home.

Smith was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

