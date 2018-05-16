Dating app for dog owners launches in Shreveport

Dig, a dog person's dating app, is set to launch in Shreveport on Thursday

Looking for Mr. or Mrs. Right that can accept and adore you and your four-legged friend? Well, in the Shreveport area, you may want to download a new app on your phone.

Dig, a dog person's dating app, is set to launch in Shreveport on Thursday. The launch event will take place at Bistro Byronz from 3-6 p.m. for "Yappy Hour."

All you have to do is download the app or follow them on social media if you have an Android device.

Leigh and Casey Isaacson started the app after a bad dating experience. For some, a dog can be a deal breaker when it comes to dating, but Dig is looking to change that.

What’s unique about this company is not only the idea itself, but that a Louisiana resident is the woman with the idea.

Leigh is a former New Orleans reporter, turned non-profit manager, and now is an entrepreneur.

Only 5 percent of America's CEOs are women and Leigh said that only about two percent of venture capital funding went to female-owned companies.

Leigh said that the community of female CEOs in the US are great supporters or new up and coming entrepreneurs.

Starting a company isn't all easy, but Leigh said starting it with her family has been her favorite part.

Leigh will compete in the Louisiana Startup Prize this weekend to gain funding for her company.

Her company is competing against companies at different levels, but what sets them apart is how much they've been able to accomplish in less than a year.

