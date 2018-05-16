Natchitoches officer suffers minor eye injury during arrest

A Natchitoches officer suffered a minor eye injury while arresting a parolee who had led police on a milelong chase.

Authorities received a report at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday that a cellphone had been stolen from a vehicle parked outside Cane River Bar & Grill in the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Investigators identified 41-year-old Ouncre Dvern Jones, of Natchitoches, as a suspect in the vehicle burglary, the Police Department reports.

At 10:50 p.m., officers found him driving a Nissan Sentra and tried to stop the vehicle in the 800 block of Keyser Avenue.

The driver took off, leading police on a pursuit through the North Melrose and Parkway Drive areas of Natchitoches, then bailed out of the car on Hancock Avenue.

The officer was injured when Jones violently resisted arrest after a brief foot chase.

Now Jones is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on almost two dozen charges, including three counts of resisting arrest, numerous traffic violations and one count each of:

aggravated flight from an officer,

resisting an officer with force or violence,

hit-and-run driving,

simple criminal damage to property,

battery on a police officer,

reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and,

theft.

Authorities also determined that city authorities wanted Jones on a theft warrant.

And there was a warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to appear in Natchitoches District Court.

Jones already was on parole until March 2020 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft of goods and theft over $500.

