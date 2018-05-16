Shreveport police officer placed on departmental leave

A Shreveport police officer has been placed on departmental leave following allegations of possible policy violations.

Darryl Council, hired by the department in Feb. 2017, was placed on departmental leave by Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump.

His alleged violations are under investigation.

Officers Gary Thomas and Daniel Meyers were also put on departmental leave over the last three weeks.

