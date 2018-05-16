AR woman killed when car ran stop sign, crash report shows

A Fulton, Ark., woman died when a northbound Chevrolet Impala failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a southbound Chevrolet pickup on U.S. Highway 67 east of Texarkana, Ark., a crash report shows. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A Fulton, Ark., woman is the person who died in a fatal wreck Tuesday in Southwest Arkansas.

Killed in the accident at 4:28 p.m. in Miller County was 84-year-old Mildred Brinkley.

She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 near Exit 12 off Interstate 30 east of Texarkana, Ark., according to an Arkansas State Police crash summary.

That's where the Impala failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet pickup that was traveling south on U.S. 67, the report shows.

Injured were 79-year-old Fulton resident Joseph Brinkley, who was driving the Impala, and 58-year-old Hope, Ark., resident Chester Johnson, who was driving the pickup that was towing an empty horse trailer.

Both were taken to a hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

