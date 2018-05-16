1 student killed, 2 others hurt in crash following graduation rehearsal

One student died and two others were hurt in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Southwest Arkansas.

Killed was 18-year-old Foreman High School senior Amanii N. Beard, who was driving the vehicle, authorities said.

Injured were 18-year-old Alyssa D. Jones and a 17-year-old girl whose name has not been released because of her age.

They too are Foreman High students.

Arkansas State Police say Jones and the other injured student were taken to a hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. on Little River County Road 53 just outside Foreman.

A witness on scene who identified themselves as one of the student's family members said the three were returning from a graduation rehearsal when the wreck occurred.

The 1999 Chevrolet was traveling south on CR 53 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report.

The car then left the roadway and struck a tree.

Foreman Public Schools superintendent says he's aware of what happened and asks that people pray for their families and the school.

He also says at this point that graduation is set to go on as scheduled.

There also will be grief counselors at the school for anyone who needs them, the superintendent added.

New Boston Independent School District posted condolences on Facebook.

It comes a few days after one of their seniors, Myranda Diana Finley was involved in a deadly crash.

A candlelight vigil in Finley's honor was held Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.