Shreveport post office to host passport fair Saturday

The Shreveport Main Post Office will offer a passport fair on Saturday.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the office located at 2400 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, LA.

The passport fair is being held to accommodate local and area residents with their passport needs that day, according to Postmaster Gina Jones.

“All of our regular postal customers and area residents can have their passport applications processed quickly and efficiently. That includes passport photos if needed,” said Jones.

At the passport fair, customers can apply for either a passport book or a passport card application with the State Dept.

The passport book can be used for most international travel worldwide.

The less costly passport card may only be used for land and sea travel between the United States and Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean.

Both the passport card and the passport book have the same validity period: 10 years for an adult, five years for children 15 and younger.

Customers can help save time and have the process go smoothly by bringing the following required documents:

• Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

• Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

• Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport or passport card; certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached; valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit); Official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

• Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

• The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

• To save time, customers may download a passport application at www.usps.com/passport to complete beforehand.

• All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

• Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees.

The cost to expedite delivery service to the passport processing lockbox is $24.70 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service.

The cost to expedite delivery service is $15.89 paid per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States. Not valid for passport cards.

