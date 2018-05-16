FIRST ALERT: Few storms today, more heat by the weekend

For most, it's just going to be another hot day. However, a few could be cooled off by a shower or storm.

Overall, the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms is very low today. The main concerns with the stronger storms will be downpours and frequent lightning. The strongest storms may be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts and small hail, though.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will start to develop this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a few more showers and storms tonight through Thursday.

FUTURETRACK

By 4 p.m., FutureTrack shows isolated to scattered showers and storms developing across the area.

At this time, FutureTrack shows scattered showers and storms north of the I-30, and more isolated showers and storms south of I-20. A few of the storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Widespread showers and storms are not expected, so many will not see any rain today.

By 8 p.m., the coverage of showers and storms will likely be more isolated than scattered. Even though everyone has a chance of rain, not everyone will see rain.

With a disturbance still over the area tonight, a few more showers and storms will be possible.

By Thursday afternoon, the best chance for showers and storms will be east of the ArkLaTex. However, a stray shower or two can't be ruled out, mainly across the eastern half of the area.

Our rain chances will go down by the end of the week.

Yes, a one or two showers will be possible on Friday, but most are just going to have to worry about beating the heat.

Our rain chances will start to go back up by the end of the weekend and into next week. Even though there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday, do not cancel your outdoor plans. Most are not going to have to worry about rain.

By the end of the week, we'll ditch the rain chances and add a little more heat. This summer preview is far from over. Above average temperatures will stick around through at least the start of next week.

In fact, Friday through Saturday could be some of the hottest days of the year so far. A few record highs could be tied or broken.

