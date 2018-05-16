SFD gets first African America female assistant chief - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD gets first African America female assistant chief

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Chief Carolyn Henderson (Source: Shreveport Fire Department) Chief Carolyn Henderson (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Fire Department chief announces their first African-American woman assistant chief of operations.

Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton is promoting Chief Carolyn Henderson from Battalion Fire Chief to Assistant Fire Chief on Friday, May 18 at 5 p.m. in the 9700 Baird Road. 

“It brings me great pleasure to promote Chief Henderson not just because she is an African-American woman but because she is a female firefighter who has excelled in the fire service and persevered in an occupation generally dominated by male…she has earned the title of Assistant Fire Chief,” said Wolverton. 

Henderson is a 36-year veteran of the department, and the first African American as well as first female to hold the position of Assistant Fire Chief since the Department’s inception in 1837, according to officials from the department.

Chief Henderson is the fourth female division chief in the history of the Department.

Henderson will have command and oversight of a shift of 160 firefighters.

Her resume includes:
1978- Graduated Captain Shreve High School
1982- Hired as Firefighter
1991- Fire Engineer
1992- Paramedic
1998- Fire Captain
2005- Southern University Shreveport--Associate Degree
2007- Wiley College—Bachelor of Business Administration  
2013- Battalion Fire Chief 
2018– Assistant Fire Chief 

