SFD gets first African America female assistant chief

Shreveport Fire Department chief announces their first African-American woman assistant chief of operations.

Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton is promoting Chief Carolyn Henderson from Battalion Fire Chief to Assistant Fire Chief on Friday, May 18 at 5 p.m. in the 9700 Baird Road.

“It brings me great pleasure to promote Chief Henderson not just because she is an African-American woman but because she is a female firefighter who has excelled in the fire service and persevered in an occupation generally dominated by male…she has earned the title of Assistant Fire Chief,” said Wolverton.

Henderson is a 36-year veteran of the department, and the first African American as well as first female to hold the position of Assistant Fire Chief since the Department’s inception in 1837, according to officials from the department.

Chief Henderson is the fourth female division chief in the history of the Department.

Henderson will have command and oversight of a shift of 160 firefighters.

Her resume includes:

1978- Graduated Captain Shreve High School

1982- Hired as Firefighter

1991- Fire Engineer

1992- Paramedic

1998- Fire Captain

2005- Southern University Shreveport--Associate Degree

2007- Wiley College—Bachelor of Business Administration

2013- Battalion Fire Chief

2018– Assistant Fire Chief

