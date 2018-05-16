Shreveport Mayor gives third-year update

As Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler celebrates three years in office, she presented to the public her three-year progress report.

The event was held on Wednesday morning at Government Plaza. For nearly 30 minutes, Mayor Tyler presented on the achievements in the last three years.

"I'm so proud of the accomplishments that our city workers have been able to achieve over the last three years," Mayor Tyler said opening up the news conference.

Mayor Tyler added that the report is available on Shreveport's official website and below:

Some of the highlights of 2017 included:

The hiring of 70 patrol officers, which was the most in one time year period. The goal for 2018 is 80.

A total of $6 million dollars were used to buy new police units

Shreveport police were called to 215,000 for service and booked almost 3,000 offenders

A total of $1.1 million was spent on medical units.

A new fire ladder truck (was purchased at $1 million)

The new Shreveport Fire Station 17 was just opened

Property acquisition has begun to replace SFD Fire Station 14

Shreveport firefighters responded to 43,277 incidents

Shreveport Fire Department's partnership with Southern University for the creation of a new paramedic program

After her presentation, she allowed questions from media representatives.

When asked about recent crime in Shreveport, Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump addressed the media.

“I’m determined to help Shreveport thrive and grow into a place we can all be proud to call home,” said Mayor Tyler, in a news release. “I am proud of the accomplishments that our dedicated team has been able to achieve over the past three years. Our employees are our greatest resource and they have been one of the main reasons we’ve made major accomplishments during my tenure as Mayor.”

