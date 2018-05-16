Natchitoches shooting suspect arrested

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Natchitoches Parish is now behind bars.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office, 25-year-old Dametry Caldwell was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of violation of protective orders.

Police say Caldwell apparently shot a woman and a man at a home in the 300 block of Airport Road on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened inside Iesha Beasly-Caldwell's home. She received a gunshot wound to the right arm and a man identified as Earl Monroe was shot twice, once in the right side of his torso and on the right side of his face.

Both Beasly-Caldwell and Monroe are reported to be stable.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.