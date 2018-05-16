Pregnant woman stabbed in Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A pregnant woman is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday evening.

Police say the woman was stabbed in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road around 7:45 as a result on an ongoing dispute with another woman.

The 21-year-old victim, who was five months pregnant, was taken to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old woman was taken into custody and questioned. It is unclear if she has been charged or arrested at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

