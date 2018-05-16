Woman robbed after friend asks to borrow money

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for an armed gunman who robbed a woman after a friend of hers asked to borrow money early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Grigsby Street.

Police say the woman's friend called and asked to borrow some money. Then the friend and another person showed up to the woman's house in a gray truck.

The other person with the woman's friend reportedly pulled a gun out and demanded money.

Police say the person with the gun and the friend both took off in the gray truck.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

