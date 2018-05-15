FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible Wednesday

Our best chance for rain and storms this week will come on Wednesday. Even though we could use widespread rain, many might not see anything. Scattered showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon. Even though the threat is low, a few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind, a Marginal Risk is one out of five, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected.

The two main threats with the strongest storms on Wednesday will be downpours and frequent lightning. A few of the stronger storms will also be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts and hail.

FUTURETRACK

Our rain chances will be slight at best Wednesday morning. There is the potential for a few showers and storms Wednesday morning, mainly across parts of SE OK and E TX.

By noon, showers and storms will start to develop.

Scattered showers and storms will be around by 4PM. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The coverage will not be widespread, so many will likely stay just hot and dry.

More scattered showers and storms could develop north of the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening and night and drop south across the area. There will still be the potential for a strong storm or two.

A few showers and storms could linger into Thursday morning.

