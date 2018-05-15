Shooting victim identified in the Highland neighborhood

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead behind a Circle K near the intersection of Centenary Blvd and Olive Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim shot and killed in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood early Monday morning.

He is identified as 32-year-old Derell Williams Sr.

Williams was found in the parking lot in the 1900 block of Coty Street just before 4:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this shooting.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

