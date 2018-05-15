At least 1 person dies in wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

At least 1 person dies in wreck

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

There's been a fatal wreck in Southwest Arkansas.

Authorities say at least one person is dead.

The two-vehicle accident happened Tuesday afternoon at Interstate 30 at U.S. Highway 67.

That's about 13 miles east of Texarkana, Ark.

One of the vehicles involved is a truck pulling an empty horse trailer. The other is a car.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly