Fund open to help pay for New Boston High student's funeral

A fund is set up for those who wish to help pay for the funeral and burial of a New Boston High student killed in a car wreck.

Donations can be made at any Guaranty Bank & Trust location, including the one at 750 James Bowie Drive in New Boston, according to New Boston Church of Christ.

Account name: BENEFIT OF MYRANDA FINLEY

Account number: 13127449

Bank routing number for wires or ACH transfers: 111 915 327

Mailing address: P.O. Box 1148, New Boston, TX 75570

Arrangements for Myranda Diane Finley's funeral are pending through Bates Family Funeral Home in DeKalb, Texas.

The 18-year-old Naples, Texas, resident was among 97 New Boston High seniors scheduled to graduate this month.

She died when she wrecked her car earlier this week.

"The kids are sad, and at the same time they want to make sure she is not forgotten," New Boston schools Superintendent Rose Mary Neshyba said.

Many of Finley's friends and classmates wore blue, her favorite color, to honor her Tuesday.

And they turned her band cubby hole into a memorial.

Also, a candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night.

"I never saw her without a smile on her face," said Jana Duffer, a counselor at New Boston High who says she talked with Finley every school day.

"And I never saw her not trying to make others happy around her."

