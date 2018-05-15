StormTracker Weather Team launches podcast

Are you a fan of local weather? The StormTracker 12 Weather Team is always looking for different ways to share their knowledge and passion for weather with you.

On Wednesday, the entire team — Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle, Ron Young, James Parish and Kalie Pluchel — recorded their first podcast.

In the podcast, the team talked about what was going through their head during the April 13 and April 14 tornado outbreak. The team also talked about what to during a Tornado Warning if you are not at home.

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team will have a new podcast recorded every couple of weeks on a variety of weather topics.

