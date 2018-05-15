Texarkana, TX officer injured during traffic stop

A Texarkana, TX police officer is recovering after a driver took off from a traffic stop with the officer still partially inside the vehicle.

The officer was stopping a 2016 white Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation Tuesday just after midnight in the 1500 block of West 7th Street.

Once the officer made contact with the driver, identified as Jaroy Simpson, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Police say Simpson obeyed the officer's commands at first but when they tried to handcuff him, he fought back, got into the car and took off.

The officer was dragged for a short distance before he was able to escape.

Simpson's car was found about a block away by another officer at a home in the 1700 block of W 5th Street.

Officers searched the residence and found Simpson hiding in a shed behind the home.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found several bags of marijuana, ecstasy pills, a stolen 9mm pistol and an AK-47 rifle.

Simpson was booked into the Bi-state Jail for evading arrest in a vehicle, aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance over 2 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and theft of a firearm.

He is being held on a $210,000 bond.

The officer suffered cuts and scratches to his hands and legs from being dragged. He was treated for the injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.