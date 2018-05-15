Pair arrested for drugs, guns in DeSoto Parish

Two people are in the DeSoto Parish jail after deputies found drugs and guns inside the vehicle the pair were in.

On May 10 around 10 p.m., deputies pulled over the pickup truck and trailer on Highway 84 near Highway 481 outside Mansfield, LA, because it was going to slow.

The driver told the deputy he was en route to New Mexico and when asked he said there were no guns, drugs or otherwise illegal possessions in the vehicle.

Inside the truck, authorities say they found a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver seat and a container with what they believed to be marijuana.

More guns and suspected marijuana were found in the trailer.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Troy Bird of New Mexico and 46-year-old Danielle Hines of Denham Springs.

Both face charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug-related items and having a firearm near a controlled dangerous substance.

