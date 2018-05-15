ArkLaTex veterans group awarded for efforts to honor military members

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourism Bureau awarded the Veterans Celebration Committee with the 2018 Tourism Partner Award.

The award was presented on May 10, during their Annual P.R.I.D.E. (Proud Residents Involved in Developing the Economy) Awards Ceremony.

The Veterans Celebration Committee was recognized for their efforts and sponsorship of the 6th annual Louisiana Veterans Parade and Honor Ceremony in 2017.

The annual celebration has become one of the largest events in Louisiana to celebrate the contributions of our local active duty military members and veterans.

