Ahead of Mudbug Madness, caterer says this is the best crawfish season ever for this time of year

Shaver's Catering says this is one of the best crawfish seasons ever, especially this late into the year. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Robert Shaver, who has been standing on the corner of Youree at Ockley drives for 24 years, says this simply is the best crawfish season he's ever seen for this time of year.

"We're scheduling events even way into June where you normally wouldn't do that because normally the crawfish are too scarce at that time and you don't know if you're going to get any good product," Shaver said.

"Product is so good this year that we're doing June parties that we never do."

Shaver's Catering provides crawfish for several vendors at the annual Mudbug Madness Festival, which this year is set to kick off May 24.

Shaver says a big reason for this season's boom is the preceding winter.

"Winter held on so long, then we only had three days of spring and we're already into summer," he said.

"The heat will make them build a harder shell and burrow down. But the waters will stay cool for a while, and that's why we're expecting a long season."

Last year's take at Mudbug Madness could have been better, Shaver said, but this year should see a lot of happy crawfish lovers.

"If Mother Nature holds up, this will be one of the best festivals we've had in a long time."

