Man arrested, accused of arson, theft in Miller County

A man is facing charges of arson and theft after a camper was found burned Saturday morning.

Miller County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Tennessee Road around 7:15 a.m. where a man told them he discovered his 26’ camper had been burned.

The man also told them that a week earlier he noticed that a .380 caliber pistol and two hunting knives had been stolen from his home.

The homeowner said he confronted 29-year-old Rickey L. Carroll, who he that was responsible for the theft, and Carroll took him to a location in Bowie County, TX where he disposed of the property.

Around 7:40 a.m., while a Miller County Deputy was still on scene investigating the arson and theft, Carroll passed by the home in a vehicle being driven by a female later identified as 26-year-old Jamie Hensley.

The deputy says he tried to stop the vehicle, which fled at high speeds for several miles before coming to a stop.

Once it was stopped both suspects were arrested and charged with obstructing governmental operations and Hensley was additionally charged with fleeing.

Once booked into the Miller County Detention Center, investigators interviewed Carroll and additionally charged him with arson and theft of property.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected against Carroll.

