"Cuffs & Hoses" blood drives scheduled throughout May

Blood drives will be held in may during this year's "Cuff's & Hoses" promotional blood drive.

A blood drive is being held Tuesday morning at the Shreveport Police Department, 1234 Texas St, until 11:30 p.m.

Caddo Parish, Webster Parish and Bossier Parish law enforcement agencies are participating in this year's Cuff's & Hoses campaign.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of blood drives,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, in a Facebook post. “I encourage all first responders and caring members of our community to join us on May 24 to give blood. Your gift of blood can be used to help another person or even save their life.”

Donors should be 16 years or older, in good health, and meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements.

Those donating are asked to increase fluids before donating blood.

“First responders know that having blood available in times of emergency is truly life-saving," said Tina Martinez, spokesperson for LifeShare Blood Center, in a Facebook post. "We hope the community will join them and their colleagues to help others and honor their commitment to our community."

Below are the remaining blood drives scheduled:

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Shreveport Police Department

1234 Texas Street

Friday, May 18, 2018

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Caddo Parish Sheriff-Government Plaza

505 Travis Street

Monday, May 21, 2018

3:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Caddo Fire Department, District 8, Vivian

1007 Spruce Street

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department, Station #9

7009 St. Vincent Avenue

Thursday, May 24, 2018

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Office

2510 Viking Drive

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Shreveport City Marshall Office

1244 Texas Street

Thursday, May 31, 2018

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Webster Parish Sheriff Department

Minden Civic Center

520 Broadway Street

All Blood Drives are open to the public.

For further information on donating blood, visit www.lifeshare.org.

