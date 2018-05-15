Police search for gunman in armed robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are looking for this armed man who robbed a Family Dollar store in the 800 block of Caddo Street. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are searching for the gunman responsible for an armed robbery at a dollar store back in April.

It happened on April 3 just before 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 800 block of Caddo Street.

Police say a man with a black handgun entered the business and demanded money. Then he reportedly took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators got surveillance footage of the robbery and are asking the public's help to identify the armed robber.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

