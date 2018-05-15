Man accused of robbing child, shooting at child's mother

A Shreveport man has been arrested and is accused of robbing a child and shooting at the child's mother Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Fullerton Street on reports of shots being fired just before 8 p.m.

When officers got there they found a child who said he was selling candy at the apartment complex when a person identified as 22-year-old Deshaveon Milling approached him and demanded his candy.

The child reportedly refused to give Milling his candy but says Milling followed him and snatched money from his hands.

The child then went home and told his mother what happened. That's when the boy's mom confronted Milling and demanded the money back.

Milling allegedly pulled a handgun and fired shots at the woman. That's when police say the woman, who was also armed, returned fire in what she described as self-defense and Milling ran away.

No injuries were reported in the exchange of gunfire.

Investigators and patrol officers searched the area for Milling but were unable to find him.

On May 14, police got a Crime Stoppers tip that Milling was at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Hearne Avenue.

Detectives and a police K9 took Milling into custody without incident.

Following interviews with detectives Milling was charged with one count each of simple robbery and illegal use of a weapon as well as two other warrants.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

