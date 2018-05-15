Man in hospital after argument leads to shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is recovering after being shot in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood near the intersection of Mertis Avenue and Frederick Street late Monday morning. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/ KSLA News 12)

A man is recovering after being shot in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood late Monday morning.

Police were responding to several shots fired calls just before 11:30 a.m. and discovered numerous shell casings from at least 2 weapons near the intersection of Mertis Avenue and Frederick Street.

A short time later a man showed up to a Shreveport hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the legs. SPD Corporal Angie Willhite says they believe he was shot on Mertis Avenue.

According to police records, several men got into an argument on Mertis. The argument got heated and that's when police say one man shot another man. The wounded man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

At least two vehicles were involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

