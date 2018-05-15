Louisiana could legalize sports betting after Supreme Court ruling

Sports betting can now be made legal state by state (Source: Mark Lagrange)

The Supreme Court overturned a 1992 law that prohibited most states from legally betting on sports.

Now that decision will be left up to the states, many who have already brought forward bills to make it happen.

Louisiana currently has multiple bills in the Senate that would call for a referendum vote in November.

Those bills have remained still for over a month while awaiting the Supreme Courts decision.

Most of the casinos in the state of Louisiana sit in Shreveport-Bossier.

Bossier City alone received about $12.4 million in taxable revenue from it's four casinos in 2017.

In just the month of March this year, the Horseshoe Casino representatives say they made over $17 million in total revenue.

If sports betting were legal in the state, Shreveport-Bossier would likely see the biggest economic boost.

Casinos would be able to add sports betting areas, where wagers could be placed on NCAA, NFL, or NBA games along with other organized sporting events.

