Former Caddo animal control officer suggested as parish's next Animal Services director

There soon could be a new face in charge of Caddo Parish Animal Services.

On Monday, the parish recommended Travis Clark to head up the department that has been plagued by various allegations of poor conditions in recent years.

Clark previously worked as an animal control officer in Caddo before moving to California for a leadership position.

"The process was very valid and Mr. Travis Clark came out on top," Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson said. "So that's the person we are putting forth before you.

"He's articulated a wonderful vision and already provided me a strategic plan as well."

Caddo commissioners will decide Thursday whether to confirm Clark as animal services director.

He would replace interim director Kelvin Samuel, who took over when Chuck Wilson resigned.

Representatives of some local animal rescue groups are excited about Clark's nomination.

"I know he'll work with rescues very, very well. And it's all about the animals to him, and that's what it should be. About 100 percent," said Susan Fant Votaw, who heads the rescue group POLA Foundation.

Clark is expected to attend the commission meeting Thursday.

