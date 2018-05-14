Former Explo official pleads guilty in case spurred by 2012 explosion at Camp Minden

Four of the six Explo employees indicted last week have surrendered to Louisiana State Police at Camp Minden.

All 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in an investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have pleaded not guilty.

2 of the 6 Explo employees indicted on felony charges in connection with the investigation into the improper storage of millions of pounds of military propellant at Camp Minden have agreed to plea deals.

United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced that a federal grand jury returned a 32-count indictment, unsealed today, charging six company officials of Explo Systems Inc. of defrauding the federal government and committing federal offenses relating to a munitions demilitarization contract with the U.S. Army.

The co-owner of Explo Systems Inc. pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy and false statements concerning the storage of munitions at Camp Minden that led to an explosion, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

National Weather Service radar in Shreveport picked up a debris cloud from another explosion. It rose to about a mile high and stayed visible on radar for about 6 minutes. (Source: National Weather Service radar)

More than 15 million pounds of M6 propellant was left behind at Camp Minden by the now bankrupt Explo. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A third person has pleaded guilty in a case stemming from an explosion at Camp Minden.

Kenneth Lampkin, formerly program manager for Explo Systems LLC, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to a charge of making a false statement.

Specifically, he provided paperwork to the Army falsely indicating that Explo Systems had sold 297,360 pounds of demilitarized M6 propellant to Boren Explosives Inc.

Now Lampkin faces no more than five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, court records show.

And as part of his federal plea agreement, it has been recommended that he be ordered to repay the federal government $149,032.80.

Lampkin had faced 29 charges, including 23 of making false statements.

The remaining charges will be dismissed if he fulfills his end of the bargain, court records show.

Explo Systems had an Army contract to remove M6 propellant from artillery shells and reselling it to mining operations.

Court papers show Lampkin admitted to making up a supposed sale and forging the customer's signature.

Previously, an Explo Systems co-owner from Kentucky and another officer pleaded guilty.

An Explo Systems owner from Tennessee and two other company officials are scheduled to go on trial June 4.

Explo Systems is the company that abandoned thousands of tons of artillery propellant that was improperly stored outdoors and in dilapidated structures at the installation near Doyline.

That discovery was made after an explosion Oct. 15, 2012, in a munitions storage igloo at Camp Minden that contained 124,190 pounds of smokeless powder.

The explosion also involved about 42,240 pounds of M6 propellant in a box van trailer.

An investigation revealed that Explo Systems:

Lacked adequate space to store the M6 propellant;

Improperly stored reactive hazardous waste at its facility then shipped it to third-party landfills under false pretenses in order to make room for the M6 propellant;

Submitted paperwork to the Army falsely claiming that the company had sold certain quantities of M6 propellant.

