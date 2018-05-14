Man caught on camera burglarizing business

Shreveport police are trying to identify a man accused of burglarizing a business with a crowbar last month.

It happened on April 12 at Vintage Antiques located in the 2800 block of Summer Grove Drive.

Surveillance video from the business shows the man forced his way through the front door of the business with a crowbar. Once inside, the man took cash drawers containing an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man could be driving a silver hatchback, possibly a Chevy Sonic.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information should call 318-673-7373.

