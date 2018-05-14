2 arrested after deputies find gun, drugs at traffic stop

Two people in Bowie County are behind bars for allegedly being in possession of four pounds of meth.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a vehicle in the 4900 block of Highway 59 south for a traffic violation Sunday around 2:15 a.m.

While talking to the driver, identified as Chance Duck, the deputy asked Duck to step out of the vehicle.

At that point, the deputy found a gun in Duck’s possession. His criminal history revealed that he is a convicted felon.

Deputies say a woman was in the passenger seat trying to hide her face from them.

When asked for her name, deputies say the woman lied about her identity.

The deputy recognized her as Alicia Braley from a recent wanted poster.

Once both were detained, deputies searched the vehicle and found just over four pounds of methamphetamine.

Duck was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and controlled substance over 400 grams.

Braley was arrested for an outstanding probation violation warrant for a previous drug charge and controlled substance over 400 grams.

Both face bonds of $200,000.

