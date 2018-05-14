Loving Solutions uses faith to help treat women meth addicts

Loving Solutions founder Dr. Nick Goeders, head of the pharmacology, toxicology and neuroscience department at LSU Health Sciences Center (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Seeking help, getting back on track and staying there is no easy task for many women fighting methamphetamine addiction.

But for women looking to come clean, a Shreveport doctor may just be the answer.

Dr. Nick Goeders created Loving Solutions to help women who are addicted to methamphetamine.

"What I wanted was more like a home where we could feel like a family ... where we could come together and love," said Goeders, head of the pharmacology, toxicology and neuroscience department at LSU Health Sciences Center.

On a sprawling 12 acres in Shreveport, he bought a 4,000-square-foot house meant to serve as a bastion of love, respect and devout faith for recovering female addicts.

"They will learn how to love themselves, maybe for the first time or maybe to love themselves again," the doctor said. "And through the love and through Jesus, they will be less likely to go out and use drugs again."

Guests pay not a single penny to stay at Loving Solutions, so Goeders pays out of pocket to see women get the help they desperately need.

"The main thing is to change their lives from a life that may have been centered more on using a drug to one that's centered on God and being productive in their daily lives," the doctor said.

Loving Solutions can house eight to 12 women and has three therapy horses to help keep guests at ease.

"There's nothing I'd rather be doing," Goeders said. "This is just the most wonderful experience, and I thank God for having the opportunity to do this."

Loving Solutions now is celebrating its first guest, who's been at the home for about two weeks.

To protect her identity, we'll call her Katelyn.

"I grew up in a family where my parents were on drugs my whole life."

As with many other addicts, meth enveloped Katelyn's life.

"It got so bad, I had no self-esteem. The more that I would self-loathe, the more I wanted to turn to the drug that made me feel that way in the first place."

Having persevered through rehabilitation and begun her stay at Loving Solutions, Katelyn said her life already has changed immensely.

"If you could see me then as opposed to now, it's a big difference. I have flourished in my relationship with God."

Loving Solutions needs donations, volunteers and resources to further expand and treat more recovering female methamphetamine addicts, Goeders said.

Regardless, the doctor said, Loving Solutions is going nowhere.

