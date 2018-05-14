Authorities release name of Bossier sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Haughton man

A Haughton area man was cleaning fish when he came at a patrol deputy with a knife and was fatally shot by the law officer.

That's according to a statement the Bossier Sheriff's Office released Monday in which authorities identify the deputy as sheriff's Lt. Josh Cathcart.

The fatal confrontation Friday night at a residence in the 300 block of James Lane came about six hours after 33-year-old Benjamin Lee Sellers allegedly beat his mother and took her car.

The woman called the Sheriff's Office about 2:45 p.m. Friday to report that she and Sellers, who lived with her, got into an argument when he demanded the keys to her car.

When she refused, he hit her in the head multiple times and smashed her with a glass vase.

Sellers then took off with the vehicle.

Medics on the scene treated the mother for bruises and cuts to her face and left arm.

She then went elsewhere for her safety.

Sellers returned to the residence about 8:50 p.m. Friday.

When Cathcart and another deputy arrived a few minutes later, the front door was open and Sellers could be seen standing inside.

He was standing at a bar cleaning fish when Cathcart slowly approached to take him into custody.

That's when Sellers picked up a knife he was using and held it in a stabbing position as he advanced toward Cathcart.

The deputy fired his gun three times, striking Sellers in his chest, when Sellers ignored repeated orders to drop the knife and continued toward the law officer.

A representative of the Bossier coroner's office pronounced Sellers dead at the scene.

“No deputy ever wants to be put in a situation in which he or she has to use deadly force. But when faced with an imminent deadly threat, we will take action,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says in the statement.

“We are saddened that this mother had to deal with the loss of her son on Mother’s Day weekend but glad that Lt. Cathcart was able to go home safely to his wife and children.”

Cathcart is on paid administrative leave.

