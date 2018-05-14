Crash kills East Texas student; vigil set Tuesday in New Boston

An East Texas girl has died less than two weeks before her high school graduation.

Myranda Diana Finley, 18, of Naples, Texas, was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 12:12 a.m. Monday on Farm-to-Market Road 1840 in Bowie County, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The New Boston High senior was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima west on FM 1840 when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a concrete culvert then went airborne and hit a tree, the preliminary investigation shows.

Justice of the Peace Curtis Cole pronounced her dead at the scene of the crash.

A candlelight vigil in Finley's honor will be held at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the New Boston High football field, says a post on New Boston Independent School District's Facebook page.

"Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy," schools Superintendent Rose Mary Neshyba says in an accompanying statement.

Counselors and pastors are on hand to off emotional support, the statement adds.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.