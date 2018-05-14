Miss USA, Miss Teen USA contestants participate in Mardi Gras parade

The events continue for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants with a Mardi Gras in May parade Monday afternoon. (Source: Kalie Pluchel/KSLA News 12)

Contestants and their families from all across the United States came to enjoy this fun event. There was plenty of food, smiles, and a ton of beads.

This is just one of many events happening this week to promote the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant.

Every state had representation, and they were able to get as excited as the whole state of Louisiana does during Mardi Gras.

The whole community got involved to show the women the support of the Shreveport-Bossier community.

Mayor Ollie Tyler was also in attendance and said, "The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, of course, lead the effort, but almost everyone who really wanted to make this happen came together."

After the parade was over, KSLA News 12 caught up with some of the women and all they had to say was how fun it was to participate in the parade, and how excited they are for the upcoming week. Miss Alaska even thanked people for welcoming everyone to this beautiful state.

This is just the beginning of a fun-filled week for the Shreveport-Bossier area. You can find the whole list of events here.

