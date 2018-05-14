Shreveport police trying to identify suspected vehicle burglar

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man captured on video attempting to make entry into a vehicle that did not belong to him. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking the public’s help to identify a man captured on video trying to make entry into a vehicle that did not belong to him.

On April 11 patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Columbia Street on reports of a vehicle burglary.

The victims told officers that one of their vehicles was burglarized and items were taken from within. They provided officers with video of a subject attempting to get into a second vehicle in their driveway.

Investigators released the video in hopes that the public will help identify the person responsible for this crime.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with any details is asked to contact the organization at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

