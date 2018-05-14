ACLU claims victory over students' right to pray - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ACLU claims victory over students' right to pray

The American Civil Liberties Union announced "a victory for all students" in Webster Parish after a federal judge ruled in their favor.

According to the ACLU, a lawsuit filed on behalf of a parent of a student who attends Lakeside Junior and Senior High schools in Sibley claimed the district promoted religion by broadcasting prayers over the public address system.

The judge filed a consent agreement Friday that requires the district "no longer subject students to school-sponsored Christian prayer, proselytizing, and other religious rituals under the terms".

