First Alert: More summer-like heat and a little rain

It's not even summer and it's already hot. Over the last several days, a more typical summertime weather pattern has set up across the area.

An upper-level ridge or an area of high pressure has been planted over the ArkLaTex. This type of weather pattern favors warm and dry weather, which is what we have experienced.

This upper-level ridge or area of high pressure will start to lose its grip on our weather by the middle of the week. A few disturbances coupled with a weak cold front will help produce scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

With the weak front slowly approaching from the north, the best chance of rain Monday night through Tuesday night will be along and north of the I-30 corridor. FutureTrack is showing scattered showers and storms just north of I-30 on Tuesday at noon. Strong to severe storms are not expected at this time.

With a weak front draped across the ArkLaTex, Wednesday will feature our best chance of rain. FutureTrack is showing scattered to widely scattered showers and storms across the area on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Strong to severe storms are not expected at this time.

Despite isolated to scattered showers and storms, it's still going to be hot. Afternoon highs for the next 7 days will be well above average for this time of year. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees.

The temperature outlook for May 21-27, which covers next week, favors move above average temperatures for the ArkLaTex, so summer may have arrived a little early this year.

The precipitation outlook for the same time favors above average precipitation for the parts of NW LA and an equal chance of average precipitation, below average precipitation or above average precipitation.

The bottom line is that most of us are going to stay hot and humid over the next several days, while a few of us will be cooled off by a shower or storm.

