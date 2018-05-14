Ex-Shreveport police officer pleads guilty to sexual battery, avoids jail time

A former Shreveport police lieutenant who served 26 years on the force pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Stephen Plunkett was placed on administrative leave with pay Dec. 14 when an investigation into a possible violation of departmental policies was launched following an internal Police Department complaint against Plunkett by a female officer.

Three months later, in an exclusive investigation, KSLA News 12 discovered that Plunkett was the target of a criminal probe into the 48-year-old police veteran's alleged misconduct.

At that time, outside his home in Bossier City, Plunkett told KSLA Investigates he was not worried about the allegations being leveled against him.

According to the Caddo district attorney’s office, the former lieutenant stood accused of inappropriate physical contact with female officers under his command.

Prior to the conclusion of the criminal investigation, the Police Department allowed Plunkett to retire earlier this spring.

After pleading guilty to charges of sexual battery, Plunkett was sentenced to six months in the Caddo Parish jail on each count, with those sentences running consecutively.

Jail time, however, is suspended under the plea agreement and Plunkett must serve 18 months on supervised probation.

The three women involved in the case agreed to the terms of the plea deal, which also prohibits Plunkett from contacting them and orders him to keep away from the SPD parking lot.

He also is ordered to enroll in and complete a sexual offender counseling and treatment program and to undergo a substance abuse and treatment evaluation if deemed necessary.

Finally, the former lieutenant must also complete an anger management course and is not allowed to work in law enforcement during his probation.

Plunkett, a decorated member of the Police Department, received two commendations in 2008 for saving the lives of two fellow officers.

Prior to those honored actions, he was disciplined three times for sending “lewd, vulgar and obscene” emails to fellow officers via SPD computers.

